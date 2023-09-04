Raise a glass while helping animals at DCHS’s Bark & Wine

Do you like cuddling a kitten while sipping a glass of wine? Bark & Wine: The Cat’s Meow is the purr-fect event for you!

This year’s event will be extra special, as Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) pays tribute to our feline friends, with special décor, themed stories, fun treats for guests, and playful kittens to meet. Guests at Bark & Wine: The Cat’s Meow, purr-sented by The Continental, Deco, and The Foundry, will enjoy a fur-tastic night of delicious beverages, savory bites catered by Chef Oscar Villarreal of Migrants, decadent desserts by Calliope Ice Cream, a wine pull, and over 100 items in our silent auction, all while getting a chance to hear happy tails and raise funds for animals in need. Don’t tell the cats, but we’ll even sneak in puppy greeters for attendees to meet! Join us at Bark & Wine: The Cat’s Meow from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 30th.

At DCHS, 2023 has been the year of cats, both domestic and wild! First, this year marks the 20th anniversary of our Felines in Treatment program. DCHS was the first shelter worldwide to establish a program that treats and cures cats and kittens infected with a highly contagious fungus – ringworm – in a shelter setting. Since this groundbreaking program launched in 2003, DCHS has treated over 1,500 cats and kittens suffering from ringworm from our local community and beyond. These felines have since been adopted to enjoy their new beginnings with loving families.

Second, DCHS’s Wildlife Center admitted its first-ever baby bobcat for rehabilitation this summer. This little bobkitten was separated from her family and needed care. She was thin and dehydrated, very hungry, and her fur was filled with burrs. DCHS’s Wildlife Center staff treated her with fluids, nutritional support, and grooming. She was then transferred to another facility so she can grow up with fellow bobkittens. When she is big enough to be released, the bobkitten will return to DCHS’s Wildlife Center so staff and volunteers can release her in her home territory.

Your attendance at Bark & Wine and support throughout the year provides care and comfort to the thousands of cats (and other animals too!) that come through our doors. DCHS is a private, community-supported nonprofit that is not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare organization. DCHS also has an adoption guarantee, meaning all healthy or treatable animals can stay at DCHS as long as it takes to find a loving home.

Thanks to our generous community, DCHS also offers humane education programs, community-based care for pets, foster care for animals of victims of domestic abuse, a pet food pantry, dog training classes, and much more. Join DCHS and other animal enthusiasts at Bark & Wine: The Cat’s Meow to celebrate animals and continue your support. To reserve your spot, visit giveshelter.org/bw today!