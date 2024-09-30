Save up to 35% through Oct. 2 on Children's Theater of Madison subscriptions

THE BIG DEAL SUBSCRIPTION - 35% OFF

Children’s Theater of Madison, has celebrated young people having something to say for nearly 6 decades. The 59th Season is full of opinions, dreams, perspectives, wishes, and hopes for the future. In fact impossible things are happening every day!

Every performance features exceptional local youth alongside professional adult actors, bringing you the finest family entertainment. When you make your purchase today, you’ll secure superb seats at unbeatable prices, as well as free exchanges to give you great flexibility when your plans need to change.

CTM starts and end the season in the Starlight Theater at MYArts with Jeff Kinney’s popular book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical in the fall, and Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” and a teen offering The Trials in the spring. CTM will return to Overture Center’s Capitol Theater in December for the annual holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, as well as in February with the enchanting classic Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

And announcing: a Theater for the Very Young pilot production, The Magical Forest in the Sunrise Theater at MYArts in October; Plus do not miss CTM’s Young Playwrights Festival in May; as well as the very popular annual benefit concert Taste of Broadway at The Sylvee on May 31.

This Season’s Mainstage Line Up:

The Magical Forest

NEW SHOW FOR AGES 2-5!

October 19-27, 2024

Sunrise Theater at MYArts

Diary of A Wimpy Kid

The Musical

October 12-27, 2024

Starlight Theater at MYArts

A Christmas Carol

December 7-22, 2024

Capitol Theater at Overture Center

Rodger's & Hammerstein's

Cinderella

February 14-23, 2025

Capitol Theater at Overture Center

Elephant & Piggie’s

“WE ARE IN A PLAY!”

April 5-20, 2025

Starlight Theater at MYArts

The Trials

May 2-11, 2025

Starlight Theater at MYArts

