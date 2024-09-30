Save up to 35% through Oct. 2 on Children's Theater of Madison subscriptions

THE BIG DEAL SUBSCRIPTION - 35% OFF
Buy 2 or more tickets to 2 or more shows and SAVE!
Any show! No restrictions!
1 SHOW AND AWAY WE GO DEAL
25% OFF ANY 1 SHOW!
Any show! No restrictions!
Buy Now at ctmtheater.org
Children’s Theater of Madison, has celebrated young people having something to say for nearly 6 decades. The 59th Season is full of opinions, dreams, perspectives, wishes, and hopes for the future. In fact impossible things are happening every day!
Every performance features exceptional local youth alongside professional adult actors, bringing you the finest family entertainment. When you make your purchase today, you’ll secure superb seats at unbeatable prices, as well as free exchanges to give you great flexibility when your plans need to change.
CTM starts and end the season in the Starlight Theater at MYArts with Jeff Kinney’s popular book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical in the fall, and Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” and a teen offering The Trials in the spring. CTM will return to Overture Center’s Capitol Theater in December for the annual holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, as well as in February with the enchanting classic Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.
And announcing: a Theater for the Very Young pilot production, The Magical Forest in the Sunrise Theater at MYArts in October; Plus do not miss CTM’s Young Playwrights Festival in May; as well as the very popular annual benefit concert Taste of Broadway at The Sylvee on May 31.
This Season’s Mainstage Line Up:
The Magical Forest
NEW SHOW FOR AGES 2-5!
October 19-27, 2024
Sunrise Theater at MYArts
Diary of A Wimpy Kid
The Musical
October 12-27, 2024
Starlight Theater at MYArts
A Christmas Carol
December 7-22, 2024
Capitol Theater at Overture Center
Rodger's & Hammerstein's
Cinderella
February 14-23, 2025
Capitol Theater at Overture Center
Elephant & Piggie’s
“WE ARE IN A PLAY!”
April 5-20, 2025
Starlight Theater at MYArts
The Trials
May 2-11, 2025
Starlight Theater at MYArts
Buy Now at ctmtheater.org