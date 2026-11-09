Spend the holidays with CTM: Two great holiday shows – something for every age!

Celebrate your holidays at Children’s Theater of Madison as we bring back two of our popular holiday performances!

Our signature production A Christmas Carol, December 12 - 23, 2026 at Overture Center takes you into the world of Charles Dickens’ Victorian England where the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve. This Madison holiday tradition celebrates its 50th year on the stage with a message of hope and generosity that still resonates today.

And November 28 - December 20 stop by the Starlight Theater at MYArts as the characters of Mo Willems' stories get a sprinkle of some holiday magic in The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! Yes, all of your favorite characters like Pigeon, Elephant and Piggie, and the Unlimited Squirrels are back with all sorts of silliness and a joyful journey that demonstrate occasional bumpy moments of friendship and what it means to be part of a community.

Both of our holiday performances offer an invitation for you to pause during a busy time and a noisy world to consider what really matters. Beneath the chatter and songs of these beloved stories there are uplifting lessons for the young and young at heart. Join us as the curtain rises this holiday season. Tickets at ctmtheater.org.