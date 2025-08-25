The CTM preseason sale is going on now!

There’s magic in a great book, the kind that makes you turn the page just a little faster, filled with laughter, gasps, and excited to see what comes next. That same magic lives here at Children’s Theater of Madison, where for 60 years we’ve been bringing pages to life with joy, heart, and a whole lot of imagination.
This season, we’re throwing open the book cover and inviting you to join us THROUGH THE P(AGES), a celebration of classic tales, fresh adventures, and characters who leap right off the page and on to the stage:
SAVE DURING THE CTM PRESEASONS SALE!
UP TO 40%* WHEN YOU BUY TICKETS NOW!
This Year’s Mainstage Line-up:
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
October 4-19, 2025
Starlight Theater at MYArts
Winnie the Pooh (and his pals too!)
Theater for the Very Young
October 11-19, 2025
Sunrise Theater at MYArts
The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!
November 29 - December 21, 2025
Starlight Theater at MYArts
A Christmas Carol
December 6-21, 2025
Capitol Theater at Overture Center
The Hobbit
February 7-22, 2026
Starlight Theater at MYArts
Tiara’s Hat Parade
March 7-22, 2026
Starlight Theater at MYArts
Disney’s Newsies The Musical
May 2-17, 2026
Starlight Theater at MYArts
Taste Of Broadway
May 30, 2025
Whether this is your very first season with CTM or your 60th, whether you once stood on our stage or are experiencing theater for the first time, we’re so glad to welcome you. CTM has always been more than a place. It’s a community built on joy, learning, collaboration, and inclusion.
The story continues…the next 60 years of CTM start today, and it starts with YOU..