Welcome to CTM’s 60th Anniversary Season: THROUGH THE P(AGES)!

There’s magic in a great book, the kind that makes you turn the page just a little faster, filled with laughter, gasps, and excited to see what comes next. That same magic lives here at Children’s Theater of Madison, where for 60 years we’ve been bringing pages to life with joy, heart, and a whole lot of imagination.

This season, we’re throwing open the book cover and inviting you to join us THROUGH THE P(AGES), a celebration of classic tales, fresh adventures, and characters who leap right off the page and on to the stage:

This Year’s Mainstage Line-up:

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

October 4-19, 2025

Starlight Theater at MYArts

Winnie the Pooh (and his pals too!)

Theater for the Very Young

October 11-19, 2025

Sunrise Theater at MYArts

The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!

November 29 - December 21, 2025

Starlight Theater at MYArts

A Christmas Carol

December 6-21, 2025

Capitol Theater at Overture Center

The Hobbit

February 7-22, 2026

Starlight Theater at MYArts

Tiara’s Hat Parade

March 7-22, 2026

Starlight Theater at MYArts

Disney’s Newsies The Musical

May 2-17, 2026

Starlight Theater at MYArts

Taste Of Broadway

May 30, 2025

Whether this is your very first season with CTM or your 60th, whether you once stood on our stage or are experiencing theater for the first time, we’re so glad to welcome you. CTM has always been more than a place. It’s a community built on joy, learning, collaboration, and inclusion.

The story continues…the next 60 years of CTM start today, and it starts with YOU..