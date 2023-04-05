Wisconsin Book Festival Events This Week: Clint Smith, Michelle Zauner, and More!

× Expand Wisconsin Book Festival promo

The Wisconsin Book Festival’s April schedule offers something for everyone: poetry, memoir, nonfiction, novels, winners of the Pulitzer Prize and other literary awards, and most importantly, free books!

The festival, presented by Madison Public Library in partnership with Madison Public Library Foundation, is a year-round program series connecting readers with a diverse lineup of local, nationally known, and internationally acclaimed authors. Enjoy captivating conversations, ask questions, and get your books signed at free events.

Free books will be given to attendees of select events (noted below) courtesy of the Cheryl Rosen Weston Estate.

Join us for the following upcoming programs:

ABOVE GROUND by National Book Critics Circle award winner and New York Times best-selling author Clint Smith, who wrote How the Word Is Passed – Monday, April 3, 7 p.m., Central Library. Each attendee will receive a free copy of Above Ground.

INCITING JOY by award-winning poet Ross Gay, in partnership w/ A Room of One’s Own – Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Pinney Library

CRYING IN H MART by singer-songwriter, GRAMMY Award winner, and New York Times best-selling author Michelle Zauner – Friday, April 7, 7 p.m., Barrymore Theatre

BOOTSTRAPPED: LIBERATING OURSELVES FROM THE AMERICAN DREAM by acclaimed journalist Alissa Quart, in conversation with To the Best of Our Knowledge Senior Producer and interviewer Shannon Kleiber – Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m., Central Library

THINGS I WISH I TOLD MY MOTHER by UW-Madison alum and New York Times best-selling author Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo, with James Patterson – Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., Central Library. Each attendee will receive a free, pre-signed, hardcover copy of Things I Wish I Told My Mother.

A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND: THE KU KLUX KLAN’S PLOT TO TAKE OVER AMERICA, AND THE WOMAN WHO STOPPED THEM by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, New York Times best-selling author, and National Book Award winner Timothy Egan – Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m., Central Library

PLACES I’VE TAKEN MY BODY by essayist and poet Molly McCully Brown – Friday, April 14, 6 p.m., Central Library

THERE, THERE by PEN/Hemingway Award and American Book Award winner Tommy Orange, in partnership with UW-Madison’s Center for the Humanities – Monday, April 24, 7 p.m., Central Library

THE TRADITION, Jericho Brown’s Pulitzer Prize-winning poetry collection, presented in partnership with UW-Madison’s Program in Creative Writing – Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m., Central Library

For more information or to view the full spring schedule, visit wisconsinbookfestival.org.

Madison Public Library Foundation privately raises funds from corporate sponsors, individuals, and other organizations to staff the festival, pay for authors’ travel expenses, and provide free books to attendees of select events. Admission to festival events is free with the exception of the foundation’s Lunch for Libraries fundraiser each spring.

Lead festival support comes from Marvin J. Levy, Signature Sponsor; Madison Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, and Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, Presenting Sponsors; and Cheryl Rosen Weston Estate, Festival Patron.