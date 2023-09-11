Wisconsin Book Festival reveals more than 60 authors for fall celebration Oct. 19–22

× Expand Tana Elias

More than 60 authors are scheduled to speak about their latest published works at the Wisconsin Book Festival’s 22nd annual Fall Celebration October 19–22 at Central Library. The lineup features a diverse group of writers, both new and accomplished, whose work spans a broad range of genres.

“Our intention and hope is that there's an event for every kind of reader,” said Wisconsin Book Festival Director Jane Rotonda. “Festival-goers can expect a Fall Celebration that feels like the premier literary event in Wisconsin they know and love. The programming is robust, diverse, and will celebrate our shared love of authors and books."

Fall Celebration highlight events are listed below. All events will take place at Central Library unless otherwise noted. Free books will be distributed to attendees at those events marked with an asterisk, courtesy of the Cheryl Rosen Weston Estate.

Thursday, October 19

5:30 p.m. – Brennan Center for Justice President and former presidential speechwriter Michael Waldman for The Supermajority

7 p.m. – Craig Thompson, award-winning graphic novelist, for Ginseng Roots

7:30 p.m. – New York Times best-selling author Angeline Boulley for Warrior Girl Unearthed at Union South

Friday, October 20

5 p.m. – Dan Egan, environmental journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, for The Devil’s Element at Discovery Building

6 p.m. – Record label executive and music writer Nabil Ayers for My Life in the Sunshine*

7:30 p.m. – Renowned journalist, fiction writer, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Vauhini Vara for This is Salvaged

Saturday, October 21

Noon – Dorothy Draheim Professor of English at University of Wisconsin–Madison, essayist and novelist Beth Nguyen for Owner of a Lonely Heart

1:30 p.m. – José Olivarez, Chicago-based poet, author and educator for Promises of Gold*

4:30 p.m. – Cara Fitzpatrick, Pulitzer Prize Winner, editor and freelance journalist for The Death of Public School

6 p.m. – Award-winning science journalist Kenneth Miller for Mapping the Darkness: The Visionary Scientists Who Unlocked the Mysteries of Sleep*

7:30 p.m. – Groundbreaking short story writer and educator Jamel Brinkley for Witness

7:30 p.m. – Schuyler Bailar, NCAA Division I swimmer and trans rights advocate, for HE/SHE/THEY

Sunday, October 22

Noon – Evolutionary researcher and scholar Cat Bohannon for Eve

1:30 p.m. – John Scalzi, former president of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, for Starter Villain

The Wisconsin Book Festival is proud to offer free literary events that spark conversations. Diversity — in the author lineup, book selection, and audience — continues to be a key component of festival programming.

The festival is presented by Madison Public Library in partnership with Madison Public Library Foundation. For program details and the full schedule, go to wisconsinbookfestival.org.

The festival is funded with generous support from Signature Sponsor Marvin J. Levy; Presenting Sponsors Madison Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts and Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; Festival Patron Cheryl Rosen Weston Estate; and Champions American Girl’s Fund for Children, The Bass Family, Laura & William Bird, Friends of UW-Madison Libraries, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., MG&E Foundation, Stafford Rosenbaum LLP, and University Research Park.