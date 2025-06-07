Seven Madison summer freebies

× Expand Courtesy Monona Terrace Concerts on the Rooftop at Monona Terrace. Concerts on the Rooftop at Monona Terrace.

Madison makes it easy to enjoy summer. There’s almost too much — you’ll always have a choice of what to do. And so much of it is free. Some events are one time only, like concerts; some activities are around all the time — but we like to think these are extra special in the summer, like taking a hike or touring the Capitol. Each year we try to unearth a few gems you may not already know about, or remind you of evergreen options that are great for visitors — or introducing to the next generation.

The kids are not necessarily in the Rotunda

While Kids in the Rotunda is a known entity, this is only the second year the popular Saturday morning program has had a summer version and (are you sitting down?) — it’s not always in the Rotunda! The season does start at the familiar Rotunda Stage in the Overture Center with singer Istvan and his Imaginary Band on June 21, then heads to different stages. On Aug. 12, Corey Mathrew Hart plays the Black Earth Children’s Museum. The following day, Aug. 13, a fun interactive music and movement session with Jeanie B! & The Jelly Beans! is at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the season ends at the Verona Senior Center on Aug. 15 with Wendy and DB, a musical duo with a setlist geared to kids.

First the maze, then the view

You already know the Capitol — or are you new to town? It’s the tall, pointy building at the center of the Capitol Square. Tours run Monday through Saturday at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., with an additional 4 p.m. tour Monday-Friday. Sunday tours are at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. All tours leave from the information desk in the center of the rotunda; if your group is larger than 10, reservations are required here. The observation deck on the 6th floor will give you an awesome view of Madison in all directions. It’s open weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Sunday noon-3:30 p.m. The only trick is finding your way up to it, in the somewhat mazelike building. Official directions say to “Take the west hallway (north side) elevator to the 4th floor and then follow signs up two additional flights of stairs to the viewing deck.” If this sounds like gibberish to you, or you’re having trouble finding the right elevator, just ask.

Rustic respite

While the indoor domes at Olbrich Botanical Gardens require a modest admission fee, the outdoor gardens — a wonder of micro-environments nestled within a fairly small footprint — are absolutely free (though donations are appreciated). It’s easy to get lost just following the winding paths from one area to another — from the sunken garden to the birch walk, through several rain gardens and perennial gardens. Here and there are Adirondack chairs and even padded lawn furniture in the shade of several rustic respite pavilions; curl up and read a book, or just listen to the birds. The gardens also double as a sculpture garden, with 17 mostly nature-inspired works of art. And then there’s the newly restored Thai Pavilion, with its bright gold and red reflections in Starkweather Creek as it passes through. In summer, open hours for the outdoor gardens are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Campfire tales

If you haven’t been to Picnic Point in a long while, it might surprise you. It’s been spruced up, especially the namesake point, which boasts a limestone fire pit surrounded by stone bench seating; it also functions as a modest amphitheater where you might find Morris dancers greeting the sunrise on May Day or Fresco Opera singing musical tall tales. In addition to the scenic mile-long walk to the point, with views of the Capitol across the marsh, the path is dotted with reservable fire rings, six including the large one at the end. It’s a nostalgic setting for sitting around and having a classic campfire chat with friends. There’s even firewood provided! Cooking grills are at sites 1, 3, 4 and 5 only, and while the sites are meant primarily for UW-Madison-affiliated use, Dane County residents can reserve them, too. Learn more at lakeshorepreserve.wisc.edu/reserve-a-fire-circle.

A stone’s throw away

Do you know Sunset Point Overlook at Hoyt Park? Madison’s parks are a great summer resource, and there are plenty of overlooked stars on the list. Hoyt Park, on the west side, is a venerable park constructed during the Great Depression with the help of the Works Progress Administration. Like Tenney and Vilas parks, also built in that era, it features local stonework, especially handy here as the land was once the site of a quarry. Search the park for the dozen stone fireplaces, or take in the sunset from the impressive sandstone overlook known as Sunset Point (which lends its name to the neighborhood below, Sunset Village). While the view, now of houses instead of farms, is partially obscured by trees, the sunsets themselves never get old.

Choose your own adventure

Madison Friends of Urban Nature (or FUN) Bird and Nature Adventures go on all year, but summer is the perfect time to take in one or more of the weekly 90-minute volunteer-led park adventures, which might include such destinations and topics as native plants at Tenney Park, summer in the marsh at Cherokee Marsh, edible plants along the bike path near the Goodman Center, prairie plants and birds at the Pheasant Branch, and a lot more all summer long. Check the complete schedule at cityofmadison.com/parks/events/bird-nature-adventures or the Isthmus calendar.

Up on the roof

There are plenty of free concert series all around the Madison area in the summer, generally following the show-up-and-bring-a-camp-chair model. Concerts on the Rooftop at Monona Terrace are free, but require a ticket in advance through Eventbrite or by calling 608-261-4062. This year the Thursday night shows (all 7-9 p.m.) feature Americana band WheelHouse (June 5), classic rock ‘n roll from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press (June 12), dance band Latin Pride Orquesta (June 26), pop-funksters the Eddie Butts Band (July 10), classic rockers SuperTuesday (July 17), and Heart/Fleetwood Mac tribute band Gold Dust Women (July 26). You’re free to bring a picnic, but no carry-in alcohol; there is, however, a cash bar. The view from the top of Monona Terrace alone is worth the price of admission — oh wait…we guess it’s priceless.