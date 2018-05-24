Attention, music lovers

× Expand Top row: Lauryn Hill, Charlie Parr, Lilly Hiatt. Bottom row: Godsmack, Anima, Cedryl Ballou and the Zydeco Trendsetters.

After an infuriatingly cold and snowy spring, Madison could use a little sunshine. Luckily, summer is on its way into town with an array of outdoor concerts. Whether you’re a metal-loving mosh warrior, a banjo-pickin’ bluegrass aficionado, or a diehard Daver, there’s something here for you!

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival

(May 31-June 2, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba)

At risk of sounding like Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, I’ll say that Yuba City’s hottest festival has everything. Headlining this year’s Bonfire Music and Arts Festival are Diane Coffee, the glammy side project of Foxygen drummer Shaun Fleming, and Charlie Parr, a folk singer “for the new American Dust Bowl,” according to Acoustic Guitar magazine. Support falls all over the place genre-wise, from the lush indie folk of Anima, to the alternative reggae of Tugg, to Nineteen Thirteen, a drum and cello (yes, cello) duo that includes Violent Femmes drummer Victor DeLorenzo.

Breese Stevens Field

(all summer, Madison)

Historic Breese Stevens Field has turned into a real hot spot for live music over the last few years. The 2018 lineup proves that, featuring a stacked roster that first looks to the past with Steely Dan co-headlining with The Doobie Brothers (June 16) and then REO Speedwagon on June 22. Indie folk icons Ray LaMontagne and Neko Case appear on July 6, and Counting Crows wrap up the summer on September 19. As is usually the case with Breese Stevens, more acts will likely be announced.

× Expand Red Baraat

Central Park Sessions

(Wednesdays and Thursdays starting August 1, 202. S. Ingersoll St., Madison)

Don’t let the laid-back vibe fool you — there are some seriously heavy hitters in this year’s lineup. Highlights include an August 2 date that includes The Baseball Project, Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls, and Faux Fawn. Don’t forget Justin Townes Earle with The Sadies, the Nick Brown Band and Mal-O-Dua on August 9. Beyond that, the bills are jam-packed with local favorites like Yid Vicious and WheelHouse and worldly curiosities like the funky bhangra/hip-hop enthusiasts of Red Baraat.

Country Fest

(June 20-23, Cadott)

Speaking of stacked lineups, Cadott’s Country Fest is pretty much a who’s-who of who’s hot in the genre. The four-day festival will showcase three megastars: Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Brantley Gilbert. And if “pop country” isn’t really your vibe, fear not! Classics like Dwight Yoakam, Joe Diffie and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are also set to appear.

× Expand Jason Aldean

Driftless Music Festival

(July 14, Eckhart Park, Viroqua)

The only thing better than a summer music festival is a free one, and Driftless has that one in the can with this eclectic outing. The lineup includes a varied playlist, with its five acts ranging from an Eastern European vocal choir (Mila) to a funky-as-hell zydeco band (Cedryl Ballou and the Zydeco Trendsetters). There is something for everyone at Driftless.

Eaux Claires

(July 6-7, Foster Farm near Eau Claire)

Now in its fourth year, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner’s (The National) Eaux Claires festival is a staple of the Midwestern summer landscape. But this year, Vernon and Dessner are asking music fans to trust them, because the festival’s lineup has yet to be announced — Vernon stated on Twitter that “it will be a surprise when you get there.” Vernon has since let slip a few details, including that recent Oscar-nominee Sufjan Stevens will be on the bill, in addition to Noname, Julien Baker, Phil Cook and Francis and the Lights. Just those few acts make the ticket price worth it.

Brewgrass Fridays

(June 1-August 31, The Edgewater, Madison)

When the sun begins to set on Lake Mendota, it’s hard to think of anything more pleasant than enjoying it with a cold beer and some great music. The Edgewater Hotel’s Brewgrass Fridays series has that in spades. This year will feature the likes of bluegrass wizards The Lil’ Smokies (June 2), folk punks Them Coulee Boys (July 21), and Milwaukee folkies Dead Horses (August 4). Plus, it’s free. Score, right?

Isthmus Jazz Fest

(June 1-10, Memorial Union Terrace unless noted, Madison)

Shameless self-promotion time! This year’s 10-day jazz festival is a citywide celebration, jazzing up spots all over Madison. Be sure to check out fan favorite Darren Sterud Orchestra performing the compositions of Tim Whalen (U.S. Army Band) on June 1 at The Brink Lounge. Also, this year’s Jazz Jam (June 3) at the North Street Cabaret features Milwaukee-based vocalist Lem Banks.

Mile of Music

(August 2-5, multiple venues, Appleton)

Appleton’s annual Mile of Music is a true community affair, with dozens of (mostly Americana) artists appearing all over town over the span of four days. This year, the city will play host to Michigander, Lilly Hiatt, Wilderado, Frederick the Younger, The Crane Wives, and many, many more.

× Expand Tame Impala

Pitchfork

(July 20-22, Union Park, Chicago)

This has always been one of the coolest festivals in the country, but Pitchfork organizers really outdid themselves this year. Essentially, indie rock’s biggest stars will be gathering for a sort of hipster Woodstock. Night one will feature Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, Earl Sweatshirt and Julien Baker, while night two has Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs and Blood Orange, among others. But night three is the real gem: Ms. Lauryn Hill will be performing her landmark 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in its entirety, in addition to early sets by Chaka Khan, DRAM, Japandroids, (Sandy) Alex G and Japanese Breakfast.

Live on King Street

(June 15, July 20, Aug. 3, 17, 24 and Sept. 7, 115 King St.)

The Majestic’s annual run of free musical block parties kicks off with Cracker and special guests Susto and Christopher Gold and the New Old Things on June 15, setting the mood for the rest of the summer’s five ensuing shows.

Rock Fest

(July 11-14, Cadott)

Less than a month after Country Fest, Cadott will throw up the devil horns and play host to some killer rock acts. Top billing goes to Disturbed, Incubus and Godsmack, but the supporters are all headliners, as well — Rise Against, A Day to Remember, Black Label Society, Bush and Halestorm are all set to appear as well. If you can make it to only one of the four days, I’d recommend checking out Incubus on Thursday, July 12. For as good as they sound on record, they sound way better live. Singer Brandon Boyd has the voice of a shirtless angel.

Shake the Lake

(June 23, John Nolen Drive, Madison)

Festival Foods’ pre-independence day celebration is guaranteed fun. While this year’s country stage is still TBA, the rock stage will be graced by alt-country legends The Jayhawks and ’90s alternative standouts The Verve Pipe (who you absolutely know from their ubiquitous 1997 single “The Freshmen”).

Shitty Barn Sessions

(mostly Wednesdays, with some Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, May 2-October 10, Spring Green)

Nestled in the rolling hills of central Wisconsin, Spring Green is simultaneously the most unusual and the most perfect spot for a vibrant arts community. And Shitty Barn is a cornerstone of that, with its dependably awesome summer music lineups that bring the best of indie and folk rock to the small town. Many of the shows are already sold out, but if you act now you can still see the likes of Nineteen Thirteen, featuring Violent Femmes drummer Victor DeLorenzo and cellist Janet Schiff (June 6), or folk rockers Campdogzz (July 18).

Summer Fest

(June 27-July 8, Milwaukee)

After last year’s star-studded 50th anniversary (which included Tom Petty’s final Wisconsin performances before his death), it would be entirely understandable if Summerfest just wanted to take this year off. Thankfully, it’s not, offering another jam-packed lineup. Marcus Amphitheater headliners include Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthews Band, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, and Arcade Fire. Side stages will have Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Flaming Lips, Pixies, and Cheap Trick, among dozens of others. But if you really want an “I saw them when” experience, set aside July 1, when blues rock throwbacks Greta Van Fleet headline the Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard. The Michigan quartet just blew the metaphorical roof off Coachella and appear on their way to megastardom.

× Expand Lowdown Brass Band

Memorial Union Terrace

(Wednesday-Saturday, May 4-August 25, Madison)

In terms of general atmosphere, it’s really hard to beat the Memorial Union Terrace. And while they haven’t really announced a whole ton of music yet (save for the alt-jazz of the Lowdown Brass Band and the dreamy indie pop of Exploration Team on May 25 and 26, respectively), their lineups are pretty reliably eclectic, and they always serve as a perfect complement to a summer night spent on the waterfront. Plus, the shows are always free.

Editor's Note: This article has been corrected to give the proper date for the Eaux Claires festival. It is July 6-7, not June 6-7.