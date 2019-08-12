Join our video production team!

Isthmus Publishing Company/Red Card Media, Madison’s influential and progressive multimedia and event company, is hiring a part-time paid intern or assistant to join our rapidly-growing video production department.

The ideal candidate must be ambitious and a fast learner. They might not necessarily have the most experience, but they will be interested in learning and will have the motivation to learn both on the job and on their own. Attention to detail is a must.

The position entails editing (media management, project creation and organization), audio production (field recording in both documentary and commercial-style productions) and camera and equipment assistance (second videographer duties as needed, setting up and breaking down gear for filming and storing gear in our offices post-filming).

Must be able to work 10-20 hours a week as needed. Hourly compensation based on experience.

Interested?

Please send a resume to Kori Feener, videography director, at kfeener@isthmus.com. Include any work samples and a description of your role in each along with a short cover letter of why you are interested in the position.

Isthmus Publishing Company/Red Card Media is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer