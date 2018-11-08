Isthmus seeks video director

×
Necessary Skills:
- Highly proficient with a DSLR video camera - Sony preferred
- Experience working with stabilizers, sliders, monopods, tripods
- Highly proficient with Adobe Creative Suite - Premiere and After Effects, Audition, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Lightroom
- Experience in all aspects of video production - client relations, project management, pre-production, production, post-production
- Items include: lighting, audio, video work, directing, producing, motion graphics, animation
- Comfortable shooting both in-studio and on-location
- Comfortable working on a Mac
- Experience working with Google Drive
- Experience conducting one-on-one interviews for video testimonials
- Quoting prices for video production projects
- Great interpersonal skills, time management, communication, and ability to work collaboratively with a team
- Must be able to multitask and work on multiple projects at once
- Drone experience is an added bonus
- Must have own transportation
Your reward is competitive compensation (commensurate with experience), good benefits and a fun place to work that's right off the Capitol Square in downtown Madison.
Please send resume and video reel or portfolio to Stacy Bruner at sbruner@isthmus.com.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer