Isthmus seeks video director

Necessary Skills:

Highly proficient with a DSLR video camera - Sony preferred

Experience working with stabilizers, sliders, monopods, tripods

Highly proficient with Adobe Creative Suite - Premiere and After Effects, Audition, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Lightroom

Experience in all aspects of video production - client relations, project management, pre-production, production, post-production

Items include: lighting, audio, video work, directing, producing, motion graphics, animation

Comfortable shooting both in-studio and on-location

Comfortable working on a Mac

Experience working with Google Drive

Experience conducting one-on-one interviews for video testimonials

Quoting prices for video production projects

Great interpersonal skills, time management, communication, and ability to work collaboratively with a team

Must be able to multitask and work on multiple projects at once

Drone experience is an added bonus

Must have own transportation

Your reward is competitive compensation (commensurate with experience), good benefits and a fun place to work that's right off the Capitol Square in downtown Madison.

Please send resume and video reel or portfolio to Stacy Bruner at sbruner@isthmus.com.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer