Isthmus seeks video director

Isthmus is looking for an experienced video director to join our team

Necessary Skills:

  • Highly proficient with a DSLR video camera - Sony preferred
  • Experience working with stabilizers, sliders, monopods, tripods
  • Highly proficient with Adobe Creative Suite - Premiere and After Effects, Audition, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Lightroom
  • Experience in all aspects of video production - client relations, project management, pre-production, production, post-production
  • Items include: lighting, audio, video work, directing, producing, motion graphics, animation
  • Comfortable shooting both in-studio and on-location
  • Comfortable working on a Mac
  • Experience working with Google Drive
  • Experience conducting one-on-one interviews for video testimonials
  • Quoting prices for video production projects
  • Great interpersonal skills, time management, communication, and ability to work collaboratively with a team
  • Must be able to multitask and work on multiple projects at once
  • Drone experience is an added bonus
  • Must have own transportation

Your reward is competitive compensation (commensurate with experience), good benefits and a fun place to work that's right off the Capitol Square in downtown Madison.  

Please send resume and video reel or portfolio to Stacy Bruner at sbruner@isthmus.com.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer