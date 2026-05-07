Who’s going to replace Francesca Hong in the state Assembly?

× Expand Zoe Sullivan: Focal Flame / Campaign photos From left: Zoe Sullivan, Juliana Bennett, Isaia Ben-Ami, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, and Tony Castañeda.

Asked what makes him different from the other progressive candidates vying for the state Assembly seat serving the liberal 76th district, musician and political organizer Tony Castañeda more or less sums up the race: “We all have the same agenda, all of the candidates for this district.”

It’s somewhat of an oversimplification. Three of the candidates — former Madison Ald. Juliana Bennett, Capitol staffer Isaia Ben-Ami, and freelance journalist Zoe Sullivan — are democratic socialists, while Castañeda and Madison Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford are progressives.

But they share similar platforms, promising to build more affordable housing, invest in social safety net programs and public schools, and oppose the Trump administration.

Prospective voters’ choices, then, may largely hinge on experience and personality. Some notable differences: Bennett and Martinez-Rutherford are the only candidates to have held prior elected office (Bennett from 2021-2025, Martinez-Rutherford from 2023 to present).

Ben-Ami and Bennett are the only candidates who’ve worked in the statehouse: Ben-Ami most recently worked as the policy director for Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, while Bennett most recently worked as chief of staff for Rep. Angelito Tenorio, D-West Allis.

Bennett, Castañeda and Ben-Ami are people of color. Martinez-Rutherford, meanwhile, would be the first transgender state representative in Wisconsin.

“We’re gonna push for the next three and a half months, making sure that we get the first trans person elected to that state building, and have a perspective working people need in that building,” says Martinez-Rutherford.

Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, who is stepping down from the seat after five years in the Legislature, tells Isthmus she does not plan to endorse a candidate.

“I trust the voters of the 76th District to decide who will be the best legislator to represent one of the most progressive and engaged districts in the state,” Hong, who is running for governor, says in a text message.

Whoever wins the Aug. 11 primary will likely win the two-year seat, as there is no Republican currently running.

The 76th Assembly district begins just north of Brittingham Park, runs through the Capitol Square and stretches northwest and southeast from the isthmus, ending at Cherokee Marsh, the Dane County Regional Airport and Cottage Grove Road, respectively. Around 90% of voters therein favored Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

You can see that Democratic mandate in some of the candidates’ pledges. Bennett and Sullivan say they’ll work to establish a public banking system, a priority for many socialists. Both Bennett and Martinez-Rutherford pledge to increase the minimum wage, to $23 and $20, respectively.

More local issues show up in many of the candidates’ platforms, too — establishing a regional transit authority, adjusting state aid payments to bring more money to Madison, and funding solutions to address the city’s homelessness issue.

The retirement of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, announced in February, alongside some other departing representatives, has given Democrats some hope about their chances to retake the Assembly. But if Republicans maintain control of the chamber, most candidates believe there will be common ground on some issues like housing and school funding.

“I’ve seen the ways that the Democratic caucus has been able to find wins. That’s through some tough negotiations, understanding that there is some common ground in some of the things that we’re able to do,” says Ben-Ami, who notes that in 2023 he assisted in the passage of a bipartisan housing reform bill that appropriated $525 million for affordable housing developments.

Bennett says Republicans will likely have a slimmer caucus, in any case, and will have to work across the aisle during the state budget cycle.

“If a legislator is not ready to do that, as an organizer, I’m prepared to organize their constituents to make sure that they get better representation.”

As of late April, all candidates told Isthmus they’d already begun their canvassing pushes. Bennett and Martinez-Rutherford are ahead in fundraising, with respective totals of $13,000 and $45,000, according to January campaign finance reports.

Bennett, Martinez-Rutherford and Castañeda have the most name recognition; the two alders both held seats that are in the district, while Castañeda is well-known for his performances in Tony Castañeda’s Latin Jazz Band and for his weekly Thursday appearances as the host of WORT-FM’s 8 O’Clock Buzz.

How do Ben-Ami and Sullivan plan to close that gap?

Sullivan says she plans to focus on good old-fashioned door knocking. She characterizes herself as someone who “can see trends,” noting that in 2023, she produced a podcast episode for an NPR affiliate about how a data center in Mount Pleasant posed energy and water use risks.

“I raised all these issues about the environmental impact of these things two and a half years ago,” Sullivan says. “Being able to see trends is a really valuable thing for somebody who’s in a policymaking position.”

Ben-Ami, meanwhile, says “this nomination is about more than name recognition” and notes that he’s worked on Democratic priorities in the state Capitol for six years.

“I am ready to fight for our environment, working families, and our democracy on day one, because I have been doing it for years.”

Expand Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford.

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford

Age: 56

What brought you to Madison: Moved from Los Angeles to teach comedy

Employment: Madison alder, stand-up comedian, food service worker

What made you want to run: Winning second aldermanic term even after suspending campaign, Trump’s election

Name a fun fact about yourself: “I was a professional comedian for 17 years.”

Expand Juliana Bennett.

Juliana Bennett

Age: 26

What brought you to Madison: Father moved from Chicago during 2008 housing crisis, Madison West High School alum (‘18)

Employment: Capitol staffer, former Madison alder

What made you want to run: Experience with healthcare bills after father’s cardiac arrest, having learned how to make a difference in elected office

Name a fun fact about yourself: “I teach swim lessons!”

Expand Isaia Ben-Ami.

Isaia Ben-Ami

Age: 28

What brought you to Madison: Born and raised here, Madison East High School alum (‘16)

Employment: Capitol staffer

What made you want to run: Want to help Democrats “get things done” with potential legislative majorities

Name a fun fact about yourself: “I am an avid curler! I have been a member of the Madison Curling Club for the last two years.”

Zoe Sullivan

Expand Zoe Sullivan.

Age: 55

What brought you to Madison: Grew up between Madison and McFarland, worked and studied internationally, returned in 2019 to care for aging mother

Employment: Freelance journalist, communications and development officer for energy nonprofit, social service work

What made you want to run: Hoped to run for office in prior years, first time being in a financial position to do so

Name a fun fact about yourself: “I enjoy playing pool.”

Expand Tony Castañeda.

Tony Castañeda

Age: 70

What brought you to Madison: Born and raised in Racine, began attending UW-Madison in 1974

Employment: Musician, political organizer, social service worker

What made you want to run: “Why not,” wanted to push back against Trump and ICE

Name a fun fact about yourself: “I ran for [Dane County] coroner in the mid-’80s with the Labor-Farm Party with the slogan ‘Some of My Best Friends Are Dead.’ I got over 10,000 votes.”