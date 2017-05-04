Putting the fun in functionality

× Expand Stephanie Hofmann

Whether you’re a first-time college student living in a dorm, a recent apartment-hunting graduate or you’ve downsized from your family home, small-space living is becoming a standard for downtown Madison.

Ashley Thielbar, a 24-year-old UW-La Crosse graduate, recently accepted a new job in Madison. Thrilled to be on her own and beginning a new chapter in her life, Thielbar packed up her belongings and signed a lease on a downtown Madison apartment. Move-in day quickly arrived, and, much to her surprise, Thielbar found herself in a tiny space, unable to unpack all of her boxes. “I had no idea it was going to be this small,” says Thielbar of her one-bedroom unit. “How am I supposed to fit everything in here when I only have one closet and no extra room?”

Renters considering one of the many new apartment units in downtown Madison will find efficiencies and one-bedrooms that are, well, cozy. The least-expensive units might mean something as small as a 350-square-foot efficiency or a 500-square-foot one-bedroom. That’s slightly bigger than a standard two-car garage. These space constraints require inventive storage solutions and strategies to make the space seem bigger.

It’s a bar, it’s a desk!

Finding furniture that can function in multiple ways is essential. Adding a kitchen island with wheels will not only add additional counter space, but can be pushed away to the side for extra room and act as a desk or bar cart. Add some stools and it’s now a kitchen table.

To really maximize space, consider purchasing extra stools to provide additional seating for when you’re hosting guests. Doug Zander, from Zander’s Interiors on Monroe Street, says finding multi-function furniture is his top priority when designing for small spaces. He recommends ottomans, TV lift cabinets for the end of a bed, and stools that can double as side tables. These all serve many needs and are easily moved from apartment to apartment.

Consider a platform bed. Platform beds offer additional under-bed storage, take up less space than beds with a traditional headboard and footboard and don’t require a bulky, hard-to-move box spring.

× Expand Stephanie Hofmann

Keyword: organizers

Lack of closets and storage space are often the biggest pain of small-space living. Over-the-cabinet door organizers are key to maximizing space in the bathroom and great for storing cleaning supplies. In the kitchen they can be used to store spices, canned goods or utensils. Over-the-door hooks for clothing or canvas shoe organizers can be used on bedroom, closet, or entryway doors. Getting things up and off the floor will increase the amount of usable, livable space.

Stack plastic storage crates and boxes together to create a modular, interchangeable closet system. For those who are handy with tools and have landlord approval, create a makeshift closet by horizontally suspending a pole with parallel chains. This uses free space while also leaving the floor open for additional clothes and shoe storage.

Light and delicate

Subtle design and décor changes can make an apartment feel more spacious. If you are able to change the paint color, try choosing a lighter shade. White, beige or ivory bring more light into a room and make it appear larger. Similarly, adding mirrors will reflect light and make a space look more open.

Madison-based interior designer Karen Claffey-Koller emphasizes the importance of good lighting, too, since it creates atmosphere, regardless of what square footage you have. Bringing in more light by using table lamps and hanging lights as well as choosing smaller, more delicate decorations can create a big difference in feel.

× Expand Stephanie Hofmann

Green is good

When you live downtown, access to a yard or outdoor space is rare. Add hanging plants to bring greenery and life to your apartment. Hanging plants won’t take up any additional floor space. This also draws the eye up towards the ceiling, making your apartment seem bigger and taller.