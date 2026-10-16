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What to do in Madison this weekend: Oct. 15-18, 2026
Weekend picks include an album release show by Madison pop ensemble Pink Halo; a book launch for 'Bird, Blood, Bone,' a new collection by the late Rene Livingston-DeTienne (aka R.B. Simon).
What's New
Kanopy’s ‘Without Borders: Celebrating the Dance Legacy of José Limón’ underlines its commitment to modern dance
Soloist Daniel Fetecua-Soto is a standout among a strong group of dancers.
Oct 16, 2026
10 bites from Madison budget briefings
It’s budget season in Madison! That means it’s time for budget briefings. Amendments to come.
Oct 16, 2026
UW Theatre’s ‘The Compass’ is strong despite an awkward script
‘The Compass’ involves the audience in an ethical dilemma very much of our time.
Oct 16, 2026
Guía de Isthmus 2026 para votantes de las elecciones generales
Las elecciones de noviembre son cruciales: incluyen la contienda por la gobernación de Wisconsin y otras elecciones que podrían determinar el partido que controlará el Congreso y la Legislatura Estatal.
Oct 16, 2026
2026 Isthmus General Election voter guide
The November election is a big one — the contest for Wisconsin governor and races that could determine party control in Congress and the state Legislature.
Oct 16, 2026
City engineer: Voit Farm project isn't driving high assessments for Milwaukee Street rebuild
In the spring, the city will launch a reconstruction project of Milwaukee Street that also calls for the replacement of aging sewer pipes.
Oct 15, 2026
What to do in Madison this weekend: Oct. 15-18, 2026
Weekend picks include an album release show by Madison pop ensemble Pink Halo; a book launch for 'Bird, Blood, Bone,' a new collection by the late Rene Livingston-DeTienne (aka R.B. Simon).
Oct 15, 2026
The Book Deal at Garver Feed Mill to open Oct. 16
“We like the idea of someone who might come to Garver for a slice of pizza or a drink and then wanders over to our shelves and leaves with a book they didn't even know they were looking for,” says co-owner Rick Jacobs.
Oct 14, 2026
Send in the drone
‘We’re going to send it to every call we can,’ says a spokesperson for the potential pilot drone program on the west side.
Oct 13, 2026
Join Isthmus for a one-on-one interview with Francesca Hong
On Nov. 11 at Atwood Music Hall, Isthmus staff writer Chali Pittman will ask the state lawmaker, restaurant worker, chef, and former candidate to weigh in on several topics.
Oct 13, 2026
The pine is strong with these local IPAs
Yes, even more IPAs. Here are new contenders from Working Draft, Full Mile, Delta Beer Lab — and a lager made with hops more closely associated with hazies, from Hop Haus.
Oct 12, 2026
What role will Fox Valley voters play in the Wisconsin governor race?
Voters in the Fox River Valley could play a major role in whether Democrat David Crowley or Republican Tom Tiffany wins the Nov. 3 election for governor.
Oct 12, 2026
What to do in Madison this week: Oct. 12-15, 2026
Picks this week include 'Monstersongs' from Music Theatre of Madison; guitar wizard Mike Dawes at Atwood Music Hall.
Oct 12, 2026
5:05 AM
Madison parents eye measles risk
According to the state Department of Health Services, the measles outbreak in Wisconsin has so far been confined to Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Vernon counties, with 234 confirmed and six probable cases as of Oct. 6.
Oct 9, 2026
12:00 PM
Candidate tracker: Madison mayor's race 2027
The primary election on Feb. 16 will narrow the field to two.
Oct 8, 2026
2:30 PM
Reprint: Greetings from Antarctica
In 2009, Isthmus staffer David Medaris penned a cover story on the Ice Cube neutrino project, stationed in the South Pole. Professor Francis Halzen, the principal investigator of the project, was just awarded the Nobel Prize in physics.
Oct 8, 2026
12:00 PM
What to do in Madison this weekend: Oct. 8-11, 2026
Weekend picks include author David McGlynn discussing his new novel, 'Liberal Arts;' Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's fourth 'Musical Landscapes in Color' concert.
Oct 8, 2026
5:03 AM
The Wisconsin Book Festival at 25
The Wisconsin Book Festival has become one of the premier book festivals in the country, offering a year-round series of author events. A lot has changed since its inception 25 years ago.
Oct 7, 2026
11:00 AM
Ready-to-bake galettes and ice cream sandwiches are Tart’s specialties
The bakers keeps their suppliers local.
Oct 7, 2026
8:00 AM
Facts & Figures: October 2026
A collection of newsworthy statistics and quotes from the last month.
Oct 6, 2026
1:00 PM
What are the odds?
Could the Democrats take back the state Senate? A few predictions.
Oct 6, 2026
12:00 PM
Low Daily Beer plans for a satellite location
The brewery will be among the first tenants at The Yards at Belleville Station, a new family-friendly food “park” at Belleville’s historic train depot.
Oct 6, 2026
8:00 AM
Isthmus News Quiz: October 2026
Test your knowledge of local news with Isthmus' October news quiz.
Oct 5, 2026
1:00 PM
The trickle-down politics of fear
The sense of danger is less about any single rule or conflict and more about a slow drift toward a generalized cynicism. When that happens, neighborhoods and civic life are weakened.
Oct 5, 2026
9:00 AM
In the October issue
Wisconsin governor's race: high stakes, slow burn
The national spotlight has swung away from the governor’s race in Wisconsin, but cameras could return to Wisconsin closer to Election Day. In the run-up, there’ll be limited opportunity to hear the candidates outline or defend their positions.
The Wisconsin Book Festival turns 25
A happy 25th means a Fall Celebration stuffed with authors and plenty of Wisconsin content. It’s truly a Dairyland jubilee.
Nothing replaces ‘boots on the ground’
Boots-on-the-ground reporting provides the best chance of getting a window into voter concerns and priorities, and an unvarnished view of a candidate.
The power of youth
Madison: The Illustrated History, 1932–1979, is Stu Levitan’s second volume on Madison history.
Behind the Isthmus Cover: October 2026
Cover illustrator Elizabeth Higgins goes cozy and spooky for Halloween.
Covering Today's America
UW La Follette School of Public Affairs talk by journalist in residence Michael Barbaro (The New York Times). Free/donations, but ticket required.
Oct 20, 2026
7:00 PM
Indigo Girls, Linda Perry
$126.61-$66.36.
Oct 20, 2026
7:00 PM
Onadare
Irish. Third Tuesdays. Free.
Oct 20, 2026
7:00 PM9:00 PM
Oct 20, 2026
7:30 PM
Oct 20, 2026
8:00 PM