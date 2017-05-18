Literary hub

× Expand Amy Stocklein The co-working space transforms into a venue for book-related events.

Reading and writing are often solo activities, but a new Madison venue is designed for interaction.

702WI, which opened in late March, is an event and co-working space for writers. Named for its street address on East Johnson and an acronym for “writing incubator,” by day it’s a shared office space for people working on writing and book-related projects. In the evening, 702WI moonlights as a setting for author readings, book clubs and nonprofit group events.

Proprietor and Madison native Mary Morgan founded 702WI with the goal of connecting and giving back to the Madison community.

“Growing up here, I definitely had teachers at West [High School] who were inspiring,” says Morgan, 35, who remembers well the cultural opportunities she had, like going to American Players Theatre. “So I wanted to make it another experience that people could have that could be inspiring.”

Before returning to Madison in 2011 to teach composition and literary journalism at Edgewood College, Morgan worked in the publishing industry. She managed the well-known Court Books in Brooklyn, New York, and worked for GQ magazine and Martha Stewart publications. She eventually bought a business called Reading Group Choices. Using her expertise and contacts, the company publishes an annual reference guide for libraries and book clubs with a focus on seeking out small presses and diverse authors. Reading Group Choices also arranges author events at book festivals, stores and libraries across the country.

Readings and panel discussions create a multi-dimensional arts experience for readers and authors, much like being in the audience at a concert, Morgan says.

“You have the CD, but it’s very different when you go see [the band] in person. You have a mental image of how they connected with you in between songs,” she says. “You’re connected in a way you might not do through paper.”

At 702WI’s first author event in mid-April, Minnesota author Lorna Landvik read from her book Once in a Blue Moon Lodge and cracked jokes about her younger years writing comedy in Hollywood. Attendees nibbled on chewy molasses cookies and sipped hot cocoa, like the characters in the book. Landvik rewarded those who asked questions by tossing them a Hershey’s Kiss.

Morgan is a big proponent of book clubs, saying they encourage readers to slow down and relax by stepping away from their technology-driven lives and interacting with people who hold different perspectives.

The co-working element of 702WI is designed to temper the solitary nature of writing. Up to eight members at a time can work in the minimalist space, which has a kitchen and lockers, at the bustling corner of East Johnson and Blount streets.

“It provides a more dependable place to work than a coffee shop, where there might be distractions or things that you can’t control as much,” Morgan says. “Here you know what to expect.”

For information on upcoming readings, events and co-working, visit 702wi.com.