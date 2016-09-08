Packers preseason ends with a bang

× Expand Matt Becker Green Bay Packers Jared Abbrederis (in the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns) makes the final cut.

When the TV cameras found Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during the Green Bay Packers’ final preseason game, the quarterback ­— out of uniform and with porn-star mustache in full bloom — didn’t look too concerned about his team falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7.

His job, after all, was never in jeopardy.

Yet an essentially drama-free training camp and preseason, during which the Packers went 3-1 and worked their way down to the final 53-man roster last weekend, ended with bang.

Fans are no doubt still buzzing about the unanticipated release of three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Josh Sitton, who started 112 of 121 regular-season games and all 13 postseason games he appeared in for the Packers during the past eight seasons.

ProFootballFocus.com ranked him No. 8 on the list of 10 best NFL offensive linemen heading into the 2016 season, and insiders link his release to Green Bay’s salary cap; Sitton was set to receive $6.55 million in this, the final year of his five-year contract. The day after his release, Sitton signed with the Chicago Bears.

News of Sitton’s fate on Saturday afternoon coincided with — and stood in stark contrast to — the bedlam taking place right outside the Packers’ executive offices, where the Wisconsin Badgers were in the midst of upsetting No. 5 LSU in the first-ever major college game at Lambeau Field.

Sitton’s departure leaves a massive hole that head coach Mike McCarthy better hope gets plugged fast. Fourth-year backup Lane Taylor will start at left guard in the Packers’ season opener Sunday at Jacksonville. As for the rest of the O-line, Sitton arguably was the most reliable among a crew that also includes T.J. Lang, Bryan Bulaga and Jason Spriggs.

In another surprising move that also appears related to the salary cap, Green Bay cut punter Tim Masthay after six seasons and claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and much cheaper) punter Jacob Schum off waivers.

One more big story coming out of the final weekend before the regular season begins involved former Badgers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis. Green Bay drafted the West Allis native in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and began 2015 on the Packers’ practice squad. He eventually played in 10 games last season and is among an unprecedented seven receivers — including 2014 Pro Bowler Jordy Nelson, who returns after missing all of last season with a knee injury — to make the Packers’ final roster.