Happ will star

David Stluka/UW Athletics The Badgers will regroup around returning junior Ethan Happ, 2016-17 AP Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

For the past two seasons, redshirt junior Ethan Happ played a supporting role in the success of the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball program. His teammates during that time included Vitto Brown, Nigel Hayes and Zak Showalter and future NBA-er Bronson Koenig.

This year, the 6-foot-10 Happ will be the star — the only returning starter from the 2016-17 Badgers squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen before coming up one-point short against Florida in overtime. The 2016-17 AP Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten selection is expected to carry what essentially is a brand-new team, young and inexperienced. (Wisconsin has no true seniors but one redshirt senior, Aaron Moesch, who’s seen limited playing time during his Badgers career.)

Wisconsin plays an exhibition game against UW-Stout on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Kohl Center and begins regular-season action Friday, Nov. 10, against South Carolina State.

The Badgers need Happ — the only player in the country last season to lead his team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.6), assists (3.0), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.3) during conference play — now more than ever.

Early expectations are that third-year coach Greg Gard will team Happ with as many as three freshmen in the starting lineup: Kobe King (out of La Crosse Central High School), Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers.

Additionally, sophomore D’Mitrik Trice and juniors Khalil Iverson and Brevin Pritzl will have opportunities to showcase what they’ve learned as reserves. And Andy Van Vliet, a junior from Belgium who missed his entire freshman season because of eligibility issues, also could step up and show everyone what Wisconsin coaches initially saw in him.

Fans don’t seem too concerned about the major lineup changes that will characterize this transitional season, at least if ticket sales are any indication. Tickets for Wisconsin’s “Grateful Red” student section went on sale Sept. 14 at 7 a.m.; 12 minutes later, all 2,100 were gone — marking the 13th time in the past 16 seasons that the student section sold out.

Additionally, a Nov. 1 exhibition game against the University of Northern Iowa at the Kohl Center sold out fast. Proceeds will benefit people and communities affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Badgers tip off a tough Big Ten schedule earlier than usual at home against Ohio State on Dec. 2.