50 Years of Hydro Power

press release: The Dodge County Fairgrounds will unite John Deere enthusiasts for a unique event this summer. Fifty Years of Hydro Power is returning to Beaver Dam on July 27-29, as the company celebrates fifty years of John Deere hydro and all Horicon-built John Deere machines.

Activities will take place all weekend long at the Fairgrounds: Friday, July 27 (9:00am-5:00pm), Saturday, July 28 (8:00am-6:00pm) and Sunday, July 29 (8:00am-1:00pm). Admission and parking are free, making this event affordable for every John Deere enthusiast.

John Deere fans will enjoy an indoor swap meet, unique John Deere memorabilia displays and various other exhibits. Displays will include collections from local and nationwide John Deere enthusiasts. Collectors will be coming as far as California and Canada to share their collections and their passion for John Deere machines. Close to one thousand machines are expected to be on display. Many prototypes and one-of-a-kind machinery will be on display on the grounds, including a large vintage snowmobile exhibition.

Interested exhibitors should contact Bill Hemling at 920-960-6350 or Mark Saelens at 309-781-4752. This year’s exhibits will feature John Deere equipment made in Horicon, Wisconsin, with an emphasis on the 1968 John Deere model 140.

This will be a unique outing for the entire family. Children will have the opportunity to dig in the dirt with their families and see the remarkable equipment up close and personal. The machines will also be put to work in the horse arena, where families can watch the equipment being used. Tractors, an earthcavator, danuser post hole digger, brinly attachments, and more will be available to see in action. The event will also feature a one-of-a-kind tractor parade.

Factory tours will be scheduled throughout the weekend. Shuttles will transport visitors to and from the factory. Attendees can also watch a blacksmith hard at work and meet the John Deere retirees and employees who designed and built these exceptional machines. Fans won’t want to miss these unique opportunities.