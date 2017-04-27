Free Samples & Tours

April 27th: 5:00-10:00pm: Open Public House, Yahara Bay Distillers 6250 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg

Join us at Yahara Bay Distillers for a tour, tasting at sample bar, and Craft cocktails in our Public House. We will offer free tours at 5:30 and 6:30 pm. We will also have Live Music by LO Marie from 6:00-8:30pm.