press release: Men Who Cook is a Scholarship Fundraising event of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.® - Kappa Psi Omega Chapter. The purpose of the event is to raise college scholarships and educational programming funds for underrepresented youth in the local area. Last year, the organization awarded (12) scholarships to graduating high school students.

The competition is expected to heat up this year with many energetic, local cooks. All cooks have a desire to help others in their community and contribute to a good cause. They are professional men and leaders in their own right, and enjoy cooking and competing for bragging rights. The cooks will compete for the People’s Choice awards determined by the 300+ attendees. Professional Chefs from the Downtown and Hilldale Great Dane Pub and Forrest “Kipp” Thomas from Luckys 1313 will also use their culinary judgment to declare the Judges Award winners. The winning cooks will receive trophies and prizes.

Saturday, March 11, 2016, 2:00-5:00pm, Kromrey Middle School, 7009 Donna Dr., Middleton

Tickets $25 purchased in Advance only. A children’s room is available at the event for Ages 10 and under and those tickets are $5.00. All other age groups and Adult Tickets cost $25 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online or from a AKA member. For additional ticket, vendor or sponsor information, visit us at: www.kappa-psi-omega-chapter-alpha-kappa-alpha-sorority.com.