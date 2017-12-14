Rainbow Connections

United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A support group for LGBTQ people who have dealt with or are dealing with mental illness. Group updates are sent through email. The group is offered in conjunction with NAMI of Dane County.

The second and fourth Thursday of the month from 4:30-6:00 pm at the United Way, 2059 Atwood Ave. in the Goodman Room on the 1st floor.

Email Nancy at lgbtrainbowconnections@gmail.com

608-255-8582
