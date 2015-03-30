Stanton is Real, The Fiddle Sisters

× Expand Stanton is Real clearly has a thing for the Louvin Brothers.

Oak Street Ramblers' mando man Willie Jones holds court every fifth Monday at the Malt House, playing originals and old favorites that break out of the bluegrass mold. For these shows, Willie is pairing up with some favorite local singers for a night of duets. This is sure to be a special night, one not to be missed!

March's show features Stanton is Real, Willie's duet with Bobby Batyko and the Fiddle Sisters a local fiddle group playing old timey rollickers.