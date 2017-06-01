Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12 noon - 12:45pm, Rooftop Garden

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

A unique Madison favorite! De-stress during the workday with gentle lake breezes and soothing sounds of the Monona Terrace fountain, as you experience the ancient art of T’ai Chi. All levels of experience are welcome to enjoy the simple guided movements led by Terri Pellitteri. Come learn how this ancient Chinese art form invigorates the soul and releases stress.

Terri has studied t’ai chi for over twenty years (including time in Taiwan), teaching for thirteen. She currently studies and teaches at a t’ai chi school called Madison Daoguan, along with teaching at Group Health Cooperative in the Complimentary Medicine Department.

In her own practice, Terri has learned that this integration of mind, breath and action develops softness, agility, and resilience. Tai Chi helps us to enhance our physical/mental health and manage our stress, depression, anxiety and pain.

This program is generously sponsored by Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin and FOX 47 WMSN TV Madison. Walk-ins welcome. Comfortable shoes recommended. In case of inclement weather, class will be cancelled. Please call 608.261.4000 after 11am the day of event for cancellation information or visit communityevents.mononaterrace.com