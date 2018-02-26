RSVP for Women's History Month Celebration

press release: The Wisconsin Women of Color Network, Inc. (WWOCN) will celebrate Women’s History Month on Saturday, March 3, 2018, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 525 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI. The theme of the conference is: Celebrating Our Success. A Lunch Buffet will be served at 12:00 Noon.

Highlight of the event includes the recognition of women who will receive the 2018 WWOCN Woman of Achievement Award. This award is given each year to deserving racial ethnic minority women who have been nominated by groups or individuals from their respective communities. The awardees have demonstrated commitment and service toward the improvement of the quality of life for all women, shown a high degree of professionalism in their own areas of expertise, and done well in their own personal growth and development. They are role models and are held in high esteem by their own peers.

For more information about the Women of Achievement Award and to obtain a nomination form, please visit the WWOCN web site. The 2018 honorees and their respective areas of achievement will be announced on February 10, 2018.

Focusing on the conference theme, the awardees will speak on their own life experiences to serve as an inspiration to all conference participants. As a special community service, WWOCN has invited community organizations who share the mission of the Wisconsin Women of Color “Leadership and Empowerment of Women of Color” to set up display booths during the event.

The public is invited but reservation to attend is required. Registration Fee: $35.00 for adults and $12.50 for children 8-12 years old. Deadline for reservation is: Monday, February 26, 2018. To make a reservation, please contact:

Nelia Olivencia, (608) 516-1040, olivencn@gmail.com

Charlestine (Charlie) Daniel, (608) 576-5759, Daniel_lauderdale@tds.net

WWOCN Office: (608) 335-5945, wwocnagc@gmail.com