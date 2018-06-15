press release: A play by Coleman; directed by Matthew Korda.

Three generations collide in Coleman's new play, A Contest Of Wills, In this 21st century American saga of greed, lust and murder. In this post-Trump vision of America, God is dead, and so is morality. Each character asks the same question: what’s in it for me?

Will Masters Jr. suffers the theft of his inheritance, his home and his lover by his own father, a shell of a man corrupted by privilege and fortune.

The powerhouse cast features Lee Waldhart, Wesley Sonheim, Elizabeth Barthen, Kathleen Tissot, and Cassie Kohrs.

Coleman’s plays have appeared frequently on the Madison stage, including productions by Forward Theatre, Mercury Players, Broom Street Theater and Strollers Theatre. His new play, INFAMOUS MOTHERS, will be produced by Strollers Theatre in October of this year. He is the award-winning author of a memoir, SPOKE, and he teachings writing workshops for the University of Wisconsin. Coleman is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, and Playwrights Ink of Madison.

Dates: June 15 - July 7, Thursdays - Saturdays

Time: 8pm

Location: Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson Stree

Tickets are only $11, and are available on Brown Paper Tickets or at the door.

https://contestofwills. brownpapertickets.com

[Press Only] - For more information, please contact Doug Reed. doug@bstonline.org or 608-220-8588.