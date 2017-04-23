A Forest of Flutes

press release: Join us to support this good and very successful cause. Treat yourself to beautiful music—lovely melodies, a bit of jazz, and flashy ensemble pieces played by Madison Flute Choir, guest flutist Professor Kyle Dzapo of Bradley University, and many other great flutists.

This delightful flute concert is the 11th annual fundraiser that supports the Chinese Orphans Project of First Baptist Church, which provides educational funds for more than 90 impoverished orphans who live in small rural farming areas of China’s Henan province. Our support pays their school fees, books, and supplies, as well as transportation, adequate clothing and a healthy diet. Several of the children we have supported for years are now in high school and even in college or have graduated and become self-supporting. These are children that otherwise might not have been able to go to school at all.

Voluntarily donate as the plate is passed or pick a child to support.