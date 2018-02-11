× Expand Kat Stiennon Dancer Jane Etheredge in "A Time for Love," by Magnum Opus Ballet.

2 & 7 pm, 2/11, Oakwood Village-University Woods.

press release: The newest program from Magnum Opus is "A Time for Love." It’s a captivating blend of the classic and modern, all focused on the theme of undying love … the love we all have for each other, for the art of dance, and for the divine Creator. The six company members will dance to a soaring soundtrack for some diverse classical choreography. Also, a live piano and cello will accompany a set of buoyant contemporary numbers. After the success of previous Magnum Opus programs -- ALOFT and Full Light – the dance continues … in celebration of love.