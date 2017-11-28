press release: Direct from Broadway, ADAM TRENT, the break out star of the world’s best selling magic show The Illusionists, brings his signature brand of magic and illusion to this 90-minute spectacle. Produced by the same creative team behind The Illusionists brand, ADAM TRENT’s production is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy and music perfect for the entire family. Don’t miss the next generation of magic!

Tickets go on sale FRI, SEP 8 at 11 AM.