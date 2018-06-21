American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison June Craft Marketing

Join AMA Madison at Capital Brewery to learn "How to Get Alexa to Talk About Your Brand: The Future of AI and Voice Assistants in Marketing" from Nick Myers of RedFox Creative.

After the Craft Marketing presentation concludes, join attendees in the Bier Garden for the AMA Summer Solstice Social. This event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison and $10 for non-members. Admission includes two drink tickets (one for the presentation and one for the social) and appetizers.

About the Presentation

By 2022, it is predicted that more than 55% of U.S. households will have some type of voice-enabled smart speaker, such as the Amazon Echo or Google Home. For marketers, these devices present an opportunity to reach people in the most natural way possible: by simply speaking.

Many large companies have already begun to investigate what makes AI like Alexa tick, and how you can get her to put your brand front and center when providing information to people. Nick will introduce you to this new frontier and help you understand:

The significance of AI and Voice Assistants in marketing

How to create "skills" and make Alexa talk about your brand

The future of voice-enabled AI and its integration into IoT

How you can begin leveraging AI with Voice Assistant technology to create new experiences for your customers

About the Speaker

Nick Myers is the owner, founder, and Creative Director of RedFox Creative in Madison, Wisconsin. RedFox Creative is an innovative digital and experiential marketing consulting agency that focuses on integrating new technology with digital marketing tactics to help brands engage with their audiences in unforgettable ways.

Nick has embraced his status as a "Millennial Marketer," and at the age of 23, has become an expert in digital marketing strategy, social media, and leveraging technologies like 360º Video and Voice Assistants to tell stories and create new experiences for people. Nick has also recently begun producing content and videos for LinkedIn to share his knowledge and experiences, and to help others in identifying their passion.

In his free time, you won't find Nick drinking wine and eating avocado toast. Instead, Nick is constantly on the go and enjoys meeting new people, speaking, and learning from other industry professionals. Nick also enjoys spending time with his family and close friends, reading, playing the occasional Playstation 4 game, checking out new local restaurants and traveling as much as he can.