Amy & Dave Freeman

press release: Join authors and National Geographic Adventurers of the Year Amy and Dave Freeman for an evening to remember when they stop at Madison Public Library during their 1,750 mile book tour by bicycle from Ely, Minnesota to Washington, D.C. They will discuss their new book, “A Year in the Wilderness: Bearing Witness in the Boundary Waters (Milkweed Editions)," and their continued efforts to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from the threat of proposed copper mining. Through images, video clips, stories, and excerpts from their book, the Freemans will share the year they spent living in the Boundary Waters.