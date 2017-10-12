× Expand Anaïs Mitchell

press release: Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell is as much a poet as she is a composer and performer. Her sensational folk ballads combine storytelling and musicianship to produce intricate narratives and powerful messages.

Mitchell's nine albums have punctuated a successful career featuring collaborations with folk legends like Bon Iver and Ani DiFranco. The stage production of her album Hadestown, a folk opera based on the Orpheus myth, opened off-Broadway to rave reviews in May 2016. The New York Times called it "inventive, beguiling and spellbinding” and Vogue announced that “Hadestown will be your new theater obsession.”

Mitchell has supported The Low Anthem, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers, and her songs “address contemporary angst with uncanny vision…. a formidable songwriting talent,” according to The New York Times.