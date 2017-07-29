× Expand Barry Lewis Ancora String Quartet (from left): Benjamin Whitcomb, Robin Ryan, Wes Luke, Marika Fischer Hoyt.

European Tour: Danish Romanticism, Russian Minimalism, and a Spanish Prayer

Tickets at the door: $15 general, $12 seniors/students, $6 children under 12

The ASQ offers a summer program of music from Europe’s northern, eastern and western corners. The Danish composer, Niels Gade, reveals influences of Mendelssohn and Schumann in his lyrical and dreamy quartet. Seemingly from another planet, Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 7 is a masterpiece of ambivalent modernist paranoia, telling his story with brevity and wit. Our last piece transports the listener to the bullfighting Plaza of Madrid, where a swaggering matador takes a moment for a fervent prayer, before confronting the bull, and his own fears, in the ring.

Other performances of this program will take place:

Sunday, July 30, at 7:00 pm, Oakwood West, Madison

Free and open to the public