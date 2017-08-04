press release:

Friday, August 4, 2017, Promenade Hall, Overture Center

Tickets: $50

Anthony Rapp, original star of the smash-hit musical RENT, and most recently seen on Broadway in IF/THEN, brings his solo concert to Madison. Join Anthony for an intimate evening of songs and stories, from Broadway and beyond, that have shaped his life.

Capital City Theatre Students from the Advanced “Find Your Light” class will perform one piece with Anthony during his concert!

On television, Rapp has appeared in The Lazarus Man, The X-Files, The Beach Boys: An American Family, Kidnapped and Law & Order: SVU. In 2000, he released his debut album, Look Around. In 2012, his CD of Without You was released to critical acclaim.