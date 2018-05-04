press release: The Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance hosts Art on the Trail in Lodi, Wisconsin, from May 4-31, 2018.

Art, poetry, musings, and music will greet hikers and saunters as our landscape greens and starts to bloom. We welcome artists, writers, and musicians from Lodi and surrounding areas.

Events take place all month as viewing of artwork and writings continues through May, as Mother Nature allows.

Facebook – Art on the Trail

Instagram – Art on the Trail Lodi (#artonthetraillodi)