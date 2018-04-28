Asian Musical Instruments Community Showcase
UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre 821 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: The Asian Musical Instruments Community is a UW-Madison student organization founded in 2015 with the goals of facilitating cross cultural understanding and community building through music sharing and performance. The showcase will feature a variety of Asian and Western instruments playing theme music from Chinese, Japanese and American television series and films. Free.
