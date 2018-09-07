× Expand Sequoia Emmanuelle Beats Antique

press release: All Ages. Gates at 6pm.

Festival Foods Presents Live on King Street

▸ WHAT: Seven FREE outdoor concerts on Friday nights featuring nationally touring artists.

▸ WHERE: On King Street right in front of the Majestic.

▸ WHY: Because live music, summer and beer were meant to be together. And more importantly, because we love you, Madison.