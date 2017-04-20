Beyond Roe

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: A panel discussion hosted by NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin and the UW Medical Students for Choice. Our panel of advocates and abortion providers will be talking about the future of abortion access in Wisconsin

April 20, 7-9 pm, Health Sciences Learning Center, Room 1325, UW Madison

Admission: free; RSVP: via Facebook

With the  appointment of conservative Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade is getting closer to being overturned. Abortion would become illegal in Wisconsin if this happens.

At "Beyond Roe," we will hear from leaders in the reproductive rights movement speak on what this would mean for Wisconsin women. Come learn what we can expect during the months and years to come in this fight for abortion access.

Admissions is free. Refreshments will be provided.

