A social support group for those who identify as bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, fluid, queer, or who do not use a label, or feel that they might be otherwise non-monosexual. Also open to friends, family, partners, and allies of bi/pan/etc. people. The group meets the third Mondays of the month from 7:00-9:00pm. The group meets at OutReach but also goes out in the community for activities around Madison. Find the group on Facebook!

CONTACT INFO: Email the facilitators at bi.versity.madison@gmail.com