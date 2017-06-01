Black Marble, Post Social
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Black Marble formed in 2012 as an artistic extension of Chris Stewarts collection of songs and ideas. The name Black Marble took some time to arrive upon and is more than fitting. As a literal description of a material used to sculpt and build, its the fleeting notion of a one-time symbol of taste and affluence, frozen in a moment, slightly dusty and showing every smudge and mark. Free.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map