Black Resilience in Higher Education

press release: Black students encountered discrimination in institutions of higher education. Black fraternalism played several valuable roles. These roles included serving as a replacement for the cultural identity that was stripped from them as slaves, sustaining social change movements, providing a platform for Black civic engagement, and supporting the Black power movements of the twentieth century. This sense of kinship and source of resilience will be discussed and demonstrated at this event.

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the emancipation of all slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty every since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin State Holiday on December 1, 2009.

The Madison Juneteenth Day Celebration was established in 1990, to celebrate and carry on the legacy of Juneteenth and the rich heritage of African Americans. If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com.