press release: Wil Baptiste (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) bridge the gap between classical and hip-hop as they create hard-hitting beats with lush string sounds. Black Violin songs blend classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music. Live, they are accompanied by their band, featuring ace turntable whiz DJ SPS. Black Violin has collaborated with the likes of P. Diddy, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and The Eagles.