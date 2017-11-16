Blue Gold, Wisconsin's Blue Gold

press release: Thurs. Nov. 16th 6:00 pm Sequoya Public Library Screening of t wo films about our looming water crisis: Blue Gold and Wisconsin’s Blue Gold, followed by a discussion with WI Secretary of State , Doug La Follette, author of The Survival Handbook - a Strategy for Saving Planet Earth. S ponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison. Info? graypanthersmadison@gmail.com or #608-438-9536