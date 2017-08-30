Bonnie Raitt, Anders Osborne

PRESENTED BY FRANK PRODUCTIONS AND TRUE ENDEAVORS

Door Time 6:30pm; Show Time 7:30pm

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, April 28th, 2017 @ 11 AM: Tickets may be purchased online at OvertureCenter.org, by phone at 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $99.50 | $76.50 | $66.50 | $56.50 (Plus applicable fees)

press release: Fresh off a visit Down Under that brought the ‘Dig In Deep’ Tour to New Zealand and Australia, including a stop at the famed Byron Bay Bluesfest, 10-time Grammy Award winner Bonnie Raitt has announced a late summer run of shows in the U.S. Raitt will be joined by her longtime touring band: James "Hutch" Hutchinson (bass), Ricky Fataar (drums), and George Marinelli (guitar), along with Mike Finnigan (keyboards). Special guest Anders Osborne will support most dates.

In February 2016, Raitt released her most recent album 'Dig In Deep' on her independent label, Redwing Records. It has since sold over 160,000 units worldwide, debuting in the top #10 Billboard Album Sales, Blues Album, Americana/Folk Album, Digital Album Sales, Internet Album and Independent Album charts and was still on the top #200 Sales Chart 26 weeks after release. The album charted at #35 on the UK Top 40 Album chart, #1 UK Americana Album Chart and #7 UK Independent Album Chart with the UK and Germany both reporting ‘Dig In Deep’ as Bonnie's best-selling album since 1994’s 'Longing In Their Hearts.'

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund, Bonnie will donate one dollar from every ticket purchased to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.