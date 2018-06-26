Book Baby
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Weekly on Tuesdays 6/26 - 8/28, 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Babies ages 0-15 months will enjoy rhymes, bounces, books and songs while learning new tips and techniques to help your baby develop early literacy and early math skills and naturally growing baby's social skills in a group setting. Enjoy a short storytime, then stay for play and conversation.
