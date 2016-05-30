SOLD OUT: Book Club Cafe

press release: The Friends of the Madison Public Library will host its annual Book Club Café fundraiser on Wednesday, May 30, at 7 p.m. at Central Library.

The featured speaker will be novelist Chloe Benjamin, author of The New York Times bestseller The Immortalists. She lives in Madison and earned her M.F.A. in fiction at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Coffee, tea and dessert will be provided. Cost is $25/person.