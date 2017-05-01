Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford

to Google Calendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00

Willy Street Pub and Grill/The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 6 Pak Presents

Boss' Daughter is a party pop punk rock band from Reno, Nevada, and they're on tour, coming to Madison to fill you ear holes with their awesome sounds and ugly faces. Featuring members of Vampirates, Beercan! and The Randy Savages

Winning Ugly- Madison punk n roll

Bashford- Madison grungy rockers

Info

Willy Street Pub and Grill/The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-256-8211

to Google Calendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford - 2017-05-01 19:00:00