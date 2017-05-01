Boss' Daughter, Winning Ugly, Bashford
Willy Street Pub and Grill/The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: 6 Pak Presents
Boss' Daughter is a party pop punk rock band from Reno, Nevada, and they're on tour, coming to Madison to fill you ear holes with their awesome sounds and ugly faces. Featuring members of Vampirates, Beercan! and The Randy Savages
Winning Ugly- Madison punk n roll
Bashford- Madison grungy rockers
Info
