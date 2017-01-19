press release: A Room of One's Own is excited to welcome Brittany Cavallaro back for a reading from her brand new Charlotte Holmes mystery, The Last of August!

About Brittany Cavallaro: Brittany Cavallaro is a poet, fiction writer, and old-school Sherlockian. She is the author of the poetry collection Girl-King and is the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship. She earned her BA in literature from Middlebury College and her MFA in poetry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Currently, she’s a PhD candidate in English literature at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She lives in California with her husband, cat, and collection of deerstalker caps. Find her at her website, www. brittanycavallaro.com, or on Twitter @skippingstones.

About The Last of August: In the second brilliant, action-packed book in the Charlotte Holmes trilogy, Jamie Watson and Charlotte Holmes are in a chase across Europe to untangle a web of shocking truths about the Holmes and Moriarty families.

Jamie and Charlotte are looking for a winter break reprieve in Sussex after a fall semester that almost got them killed. But nothing about their time off is proving simple, including Holmes and Watson's growing feelings for each other. When Charlotte's beloved Uncle Leander goes missing from the Holmes estate after being oddly private about his latest assignment in a German art forgery ring the game is afoot once again, and Charlotte throws herself into a search for answers. So begins a dangerous race through the gritty underground scene in Berlin and glittering art houses in Prague, where Holmes and Watson discover that this complicated case might change everything they know about their families, themselves, and each other.