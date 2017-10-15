Single Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public FRI, JUL 28 at 11 AM. Questions? Call the ticket office at 608.258.4141.

SUN, OCT 15

CAPITOL THEATER: $59.50 - $89.50

At age 80, Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 7 GRAMMYAwards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMYAward, 37 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”