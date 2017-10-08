Bunny Day

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: "Bunny Day" is put on annually by the Wisconsin House Rabbit Society, a non-profit organization that rescues domestic rabbits.

Event features two speakers:  Margo DeMello, “A Real World Watership Down?: the Rabbits of Okunoshima (‘Rabbit Island’) in Southern Japan” ; Dave Stevenson, “How Rabbits Became ‘Pets’: New Evidence from DNA”. Event also includes interactive educational displays, rabbit-related sale items, lunch and desert for sale.

11:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison  

$7.00 donation; children under 12 free with adult  

608-509-7442; manager@wisconsinhrs.org; www.wisconsinhrs.org    

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53718
608-509-7442
