press release: "Bunny Day" is put on annually by the Wisconsin House Rabbit Society, a non-profit organization that rescues domestic rabbits.

Event features two speakers: Margo DeMello, “A Real World Watership Down?: the Rabbits of Okunoshima (‘Rabbit Island’) in Southern Japan” ; Dave Stevenson, “How Rabbits Became ‘Pets’: New Evidence from DNA”. Event also includes interactive educational displays, rabbit-related sale items, lunch and desert for sale.

11:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison

$7.00 donation; children under 12 free with adult

608-509-7442; manager@wisconsinhrs.org; www.wisconsinhrs.org