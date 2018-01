Cajun Strangers, Johnny Chimes & His Mardi Gras Band

press release: Tuesday, February 13th -- Union South Sett

Special Mardi Gras cuisine by guest chef Lisa Garsee (4:00pm-10:00pm)

4:30-6:30pm – Live Music by Johnny Chimes and his Mardi Gras band

4:30pm-7:30pm – Mask Making with Wheelhouse Studios

6:30pm – Cajun Dance demo and dance lessons

7:00pm-9:00pm – Live Music by the Cajun Strangers

8:00pm – Mardi Gras Bowling Tournament in the Sett Rec